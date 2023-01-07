ANC to push for overhaul of migration laws

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member David Mahlobo said this was one of resolutions taken by the party’s peace and stability commission during its 55th national elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said the country’s migration laws must be overhauled.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member David Mahlobo said this was one of resolutions taken by the party’s Peace and Stability commission during its 55th national elective conference.

Mahlobo said the ANC does not support xenophobia against foreigners who live in the country.

He said that the legislation needed to be clear on how law enforcement entities deal with asylum seekers, immigrants, and refugees.

“We agreed that laws are being overhauled," said Mahlobo.

"All the migration laws will engage with the United Nations so that we can be able to put certain conditions around the ascension that we did make but at the very same time our view remains: Africa remains one. We must integrate."