ANC TG to crack whip on bloated salaries, travel expenses & unnecessary spending

Ramokgopa said that cutting back on unnecessary spending is top of her agenda after taking over the party purse, saying that she planned to crack the whip to get the party's finances in order.

BLOEMFONTEIN - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general (TG) Gwen Ramokgopa said that the party plans to slash its bloated wage bill as it battles with near-empty coffers.

While top officials earn fat checks, staffers have reportedly gone without a salary for months on end.

Ramokgopa was speaking on the sidelines of the ANC’s annual Golf Day in Bloemfontein on Friday.



She said that cutting back on unnecessary spending is top of her agenda after taking over the party purse, saying that she plans to crack the whip to get the party's finances in order.

This includes cutting back on bloated salaries for top officials, as well as downscaling travel expenses for national executive committee (NEC) members.

Though the party has been unable to consistently pay staffers from 2019, the ANC blames the 2020 Political Party Funding Act for the cash crunch.

READ: Reviewing Political Party Funding Act not about lack of transparency: ANC

Ramokgopa reiterated calls for additional funding for political parties in Parliament, adding that the party would also intensify calls to amend the Act.

"There are many companies that are saying they want to contribute but the ceiling is there."

The budget allocation for political parties in Parliament sits at R342 million, following a 30% increase in this year's budget.

Ramokgopa said the ANC needs more money to help prepare for the 2024 general elections.