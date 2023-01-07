ANC favours scrapping TV licences

ANC NEC member and Minister of Communications Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said TV licences were not a sustainable way of funding the SABC.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The ANC said it supports a decision to scrap television licence fees and introduce a household levy instead.

ANC NEC member and Minister of Communications Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said TV licences are not a sustainable way of funding the SABC.

Ntshavheni was presenting resolutions taken by the ANC’s communication's commission during its recent national elective conference.

According to the public broadcaster’s latest financials, only 21% of 10.3 million TV licence holders pay their annual fee of up to R336.

Ntshaveni said processes on drafting the framework have already begun in government.