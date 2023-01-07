Al-Attiyah retains overall lead in Dakar Rally car race

While Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi won the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally on Saturday, Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah, who finished 14th retains a comfortable lead of 1 hour and 1 minute in the overall race.

RIYADH - Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi won the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally on Saturday while the motorbike stage was cancelled because of heavy rain.

Toyota driver Al-Rajhi mastered the testing stage in Saudi Arabia to finish ahead of Lithuanian driver Vaidotas Zala.

Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah finished 14th but retains a comfortable lead of one hour and one minute in the overall race.

His South African Toyota teammate Henk Lategan is second overall.

France's Stephane Peterhansel, a record 14-time winner of the race, crashed out of the 2023 edition on Friday.

Organisers decided Friday to cancel Saturday's motorbike stage because heavy rain had delayed the arrival of the competitors and put their safety in danger.

American rider Skyler Howes is leading the motorbike category.