WC officers seize drugs worth over R500k at vehicle checkpoint

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic officers confiscated illegal drugs to the tune of more than half a million rand.

Officials apprehended a suspect at a vehicle checkpoint operation on the N7 between Clanwilliam and Algeria in the Cederberg on Friday morning.

The Transport Department's Jandre Bakker said the truck driver was taken into custody.

"After the routine checks, the officers, based on the behaviour of the driver decided to do a check of the truck and

they discovered more than 2,100 tablets and an estimated 1.5 kilograms of tik."

Earlier this week, officers arrested a 41-year-old prison warden and her daughter in Vanrhynsdorp, who were found in possession of mandrax tablets and tik valued at more than R1.2 million.