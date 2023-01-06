Suspects in Cape Town cash transit van armed robbery case to appear in court

It was understood the duo was part of a group of six people that tried to rob a cash-in-transit van near a Garden Route town in December.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspected thieves charged with armed robbery are expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Friday.

It was understood the duo was part of a group of six people that tried to rob a cash-in-transit van near the Garden Route town in December.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the suspects managed to rob one of the crew members of his firearm.

“This follows an incident that happened on 6 December 2022, where an armoured vehicle was allegedly attacked by six men at Engen Garage outside Mossel Bay.”



They then tried to steal money from the vault but were unsuccessful. They fled the scene in a getaway car.

The search for the other four suspects is still underway.