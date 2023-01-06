Successful conclusion of 55th conference a good start for ANC, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa made the comments on the sidelines of the party’s annual Golf Day, hours after the conference wrapped up in the Free State.

MANGAUNG - African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party had kicked off the year on a good footing following the conclusion of its reconvened 55th national elective conference.

He tee-d off at the Bloemfontein Golf Course on Friday morning as part of the ANC’s fundraising initiative, which is to help the cash-strapped governing party raise funds for its coffers.

The golf course was abuzz, with hundreds gathered to watch a jovial Ramaphosa unwind after a tense night of politics.

Golfers clapped as he tee-d off, with whispers among the crowd of an excellent swing.

The price tag on a game of golf with the president cost a whooping R350 000. That’s almost five times the price to play a premier or a minister.

Ramaphosa described the event as a great success.

“We really value this, this for us is heart-warming.”

The party will also host a gala dinner on Saturday evening - another high price to pay to dine with the party’s top officials.