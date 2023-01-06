Second fire in one week at Phola Park leaves more residents homeless

The Gift of the Givers said that the flare-up was close to where its teams were distributing supplies to victims of an earlier fire on New Year's Day.

CAPE TOWN - A section of Philippi's Phola Park township has been gutted by yet another blaze.

Firefighters rushed back to the area on Thursday afternoon and managed to contain the blaze within two hours or so.

The strong winds didn't help efforts.

Several more residents were left homeless in the latest blaze.

The Gift of the Givers believes it was caused by a power surge after the electricity came back on after an outage.

Gift of the Giver's Ali Sablay: "We received a call from the community at Phola Park but this time we heard them shouting and all we heard was: 'Please come, there's a fire!'"