SA must optimise Eskom coal plants before moving to renewables, says Mantashe

Mantashe said the focus should be on better managing Eskom’s power plants.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe, says he is not a coal fundamentalist, but rather a realist when it comes to the future of energy production in South Africa.

Mantashe, who has publicly expressed scepticism in transitioning from coal to renewable energy, said the focus should be on the better managing Eskom’s power plants.

Speaking at the African National Congress’ (ANC) economic and energy security dialogue in Mangaung, Free State, Mantashe said the focus should be on increasing Eskom’s energy availability to the industry standard of 75%.

“We can’t go on like this… We have 20,000 megawatts that are connected, not decommissioned, but give us no energy. How do we resolve that?

“Those are the problems we must confront; we must not be diplomatic about them."