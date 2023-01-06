Proteas name quad series squad

Proteas legend Karla Pretorius makes a welcome return to the side as she earns her first call up since 2021. Pretorius has been on the sidelines for 15 months after giving birth to her first child.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa netball coach Norma Plummer has named the national squad to take on Australia, England, and New Zealand in the Quad Series in Cape Town later this month.

Proteas legend Karla Pretorius makes a welcome return to the side as she earns her first call-up since 2021. Pretorius has been on the sidelines for 15 months after giving birth to her first child.

Both Nicola Smith and Elmeré van der Berg were not selected for this series, however, the medical team is working closely with them and monitoring their rehabilitation process.

Plummer, who returned to the head coaching job in November last year believes that a lot of work still needs to be done ahead of the Netball World Cup, also in Cape Town, in July.

“We have assembled a very competitive team which will be great to watch as they take on the top three ranked nations in the world and gauge where the team is. I do believe that we have a lot of work to do on our journey to the World Cup,” Plummer said.

The team took a three-week break in mid-December and will be assembling again on Monday, 09th January 2023 in Stellenbosch to get ready and finalise preparations for the series.

PROTEAS SQUAD:

Lenize Potgieter; Ine-Marí Venter; Nicholé Taljaard; Nomfundo Mngomezulu; Sesandile Ngubane; Bongiwe Msomi (C); Khanyisa Chawane; Izette Griesel; Refiloe Nketsa; Boitumelo Mahloko; Phumza Maweni; Karla Pretorius; Shadine van der Merwe (VC); Zanele Vimbela; Monique Reyneke-Meyer

All matches will be played at Cape Town’s International Convention Centre.

Fixtures

21st Jan 2023

16:00 – South Africa vs New Zealand

18:00 – Australia vs England

22nd Jan 2023

16:00 – South Africa vs England

18:00 – Australia vs New Zealand

24th Jan 2023

16:00 – England vs New Zealand

18:00 – South Africa vs Australia

25th Jan 2023

16:00 3rd & 4th Playoff

18:00 FINAL