'New Year, New Miley' - Miley Cyrus to release new album in March

The 30-year-old made the announcement about her eighth studio album on social media on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – Miley Cyrus fans (also known as Smilers) will be happy to know that the singer will have a new album out in March.

This will be her eighth studio album.

The 30-year-old made the announcement on her social media pages on Thursday.

"Endless Summer Vacation. The Album. March 10," the post read.

If you can’t wait until then, Cyrus will release the album’s lead single, Flowers, on 13 January.

"I can love me better than you can" – are the lyrics that can be heard in a promo video for the song.

It’s assumed the lyrics are about her ex-husband - actor Liam Hemsworth.

The two finalised their divorce in January 2020.

The release date of the single coincides with Hemsworth’s birthday – something many believe is no coincidence.

