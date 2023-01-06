Measures in place to deal with power cuts at sewage pump stations - Hill-Lewis

Spillages at these wastewater sites have resulted in the temporary closure of beaches, including Fish Hoek, Gordon's Bay, Strand and Small Bay in recent days.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the city had implemented measures to mitigate the impact of power cuts on sewage pump stations.

Spillages at these wastewater sites have resulted in the temporary closure of beaches, including Fish Hoek, Gordon's Bay, Strand and Small Bay in recent days.

Hill-Lewis explained that beaches could be closed for shorter time periods, but it took about 48 hours to get laboratory results of the water quality.

"The frequency of load shedding is causing havoc with a lot of infrastructure - the machinery, plants and so on are not made to turn on and off and shut down like that."

The mayor said that technicians had installed generators at most of these sewage pump stations.

"We can do a bit to mitigate against the effect of load shedding with generators. Of course that comes at massive cost of diesel - they have to be filled up every three days at the moment because of the frequency of load shedding. There are a lot of them around the city and sometimes they run empty. There are a whole load of complications that arise from load shedding and we have to just try and mitigate them as best we can."