Manhunt launched after 2 killed in Eldorado Park shooting

The suspects shot at the victims through an apartment window, killing two and injuring three others.

FILE: Three people have been injured and two killed in a shooting in Eldorado Park. Picture: 123rf.com
06 January 2023 14:38

JOHANNESBURG - Police have launched a manhunt for suspects after two people were killed in a shooting in Eldorado Park on Thursday night.

Three others were taken to the local medical centre for treatment after being shot at while in their apartment.

The victims were shot at through the apartment window.

The police's Mavela Masondo said the incident was suspected to be related to gangsterism.

“The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information, or assist the apprehension of the suspects, to call the nearest police station.”

