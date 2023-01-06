Joburg MMC says city's IPP programme will not hike electricity prices

The first phase of the IPP programme, which is aimed at decreasing the city’s dependency on Eskom by boosting capacity, wrapped up in November with the publishing of a request for proposals.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Environment and Infrastructure MMC Michael Sun said the city’s independent power producer (IPP) programme would not cause electricity prices to spike.

Submissions close in February and Sun said that they are hoping to finalise the next step in the process soon after that.

“We’re hoping by April/May this year we, then, able to sign up IPPs in terms of a power purchase agreement, if not sooner, because we’d like to onboard the IPPs as soon as they are ready and as soon as we get the go-ahead from [the Department of Mineral Resources]."

Sun said they would be pulling funds from the budget already allocated for bulk purchases and that instead of using these monies to purchase power from Eskom, they would simply channel them, or at least a portion of them, to IPPs instead.

“Our electricity tariffs are published and adjusted annually, so it’s an annual process for as long as I can remember but it will not go up because we’re buying from private producers.”