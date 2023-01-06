'Intense weather systems' contributing to change in SA rain patterns - expert

This as heavy rainfalls and flash floods left infrastructure in Johannesburg damaged in December.

JOHANNESBURG - Climatology professor, Francois Engelbrecht, said that the rainfall in various parts of the country over the last two months signified a change in the country’s weather systems.

This as heavy rainfalls and flash floods left infrastructure in Johannesburg damaged in December.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) also issued heavy rainfall warnings for parts of KwaZulu-Natal over the next few days, just as the country continues to recover from the devastating floods in the province that damaged billions of rands worth of infrastructure.

Engelbrecht said that the recent heavy rains were caused by an increase in the air pressure systems, contributing to the change in the level of rainfall in the country.

"Everywhere along the coastal areas of South Africa, from the south to the west, the wind is blowing from the southeast and it’s bringing in lots of moisture."

He said that the heavy rains were even troubling dry provinces.

"It's a proven fact across the world, intense weather systems are increasing across the world."

The City of Johannesburg is also recovering from the recent heavy rains that claimed the lives of several people and damaged city infrastructure.