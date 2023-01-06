Go

'I'm about to be the biggest artist in the world' : Lloyiso wants SA's support

We might only be a few days into 2023, but musician Lloyiso believes that this year is the biggest of his life.

Lloyiso/ Picture Credit: Instagram
06 January 2023 15:01

CAPE TOWN – Musician Loyiso Gijana, known as Lloyiso on stage, took to social media on Friday asking Mzansi to rally behind him.

"SA I need you guys to back me because I’m about to be the biggest artist in the world," he said.

The singer and songwriter then revealed that he will be releasing an EP in March.

"Also, I need everyone to be in this journey because it’s gonna change lives," the artist added.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old gave fans a sneak peek of his new song Run.

The single is expected to drop in a few weeks’ time.

He has reaped great success since being on the 11th season of the singing competition Idols in 2015.

At only 16-years-old, he reached the top five.

In 2021, the soulful singer became the first South African artist to sign with the New York-based label, Republic Records.

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Drake are are also part of the stable.

Lloyiso collaborated with Disney Africa in 2022.

He performed the song Love Runs Deeper for their Christmas advert.

But that’s not all – Lloyiso sang at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham – the son of legendary footballer David Beckham.

And if like Beckham, you would like for Lloyiso to serenade you and your guests at your nuptials, be ready to part with a cool R200 000.

Meanwhile, most social media users are ready to heed the call the musician has made asking for their support.

Others have however questioned whether he really cares, basing their argument on the zero number of people Lloyiso follows.

