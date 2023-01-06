'I'm about to be the biggest artist in the world' : Lloyiso wants SA's support

We might only be a few days into 2023, but musician Lloyiso believes that this year is the biggest of his life.

CAPE TOWN – Musician Loyiso Gijana, known as Lloyiso on stage, took to social media on Friday asking Mzansi to rally behind him.

"SA I need you guys to back me because I’m about to be the biggest artist in the world," he said.

SA I NEED YOU GUYS TO BACK ME BECAUSE IM ABOUT TO BE THE BIGGEST ARTIST IN THE WORLD 🇿🇦. ' Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) January 6, 2023

The singer and songwriter then revealed that he will be releasing an EP in March.

"Also, I need everyone to be in this journey because it’s gonna change lives," the artist added.

Also I need everyone to be in this journey Because it’s gonna change lives. I’m releasing an EP in March https://t.co/r4uc3FttmZ ' Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) January 6, 2023

On Thursday, the 23-year-old gave fans a sneak peek of his new song Run.

The single is expected to drop in a few weeks’ time.

He has reaped great success since being on the 11th season of the singing competition Idols in 2015.

At only 16-years-old, he reached the top five.

To the Heard 🐘. It’s our year 🤞🏾. This is the biggest year of my life!! ' Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) January 6, 2023

In 2021, the soulful singer became the first South African artist to sign with the New York-based label, Republic Records.

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Drake are are also part of the stable.

Lloyiso collaborated with Disney Africa in 2022.

He performed the song Love Runs Deeper for their Christmas advert.

The newlywed Peltz Beckham's had their first dance to “Only Fools Rush In”, performed by rising South African artist Lloyiso. https://t.co/czREiNSPNC https://t.co/czREiNSPNC pic.twitter.com/kATyhcEIn6 ' British Vogue (@BritishVogue) April 11, 2022

But that’s not all – Lloyiso sang at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham – the son of legendary footballer David Beckham.

And if like Beckham, you would like for Lloyiso to serenade you and your guests at your nuptials, be ready to part with a cool R200 000.

I’m charging 200k for weddings because you guys have all sorts of requests and unorganised too🙈 ' Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, most social media users are ready to heed the call the musician has made asking for their support.

Others have however questioned whether he really cares, basing their argument on the zero number of people Lloyiso follows.

Got you fam❤️❤️ ' Agape Timbela (@agapetimbela) January 6, 2023

Lesssgooooo ' Ntsako 은사코 (@Ntsako_Ngomane) January 6, 2023

dude you already the one of the greatest vocalist of this century ' Sipho Carry (@SiphoCarry) January 6, 2023

Release the album and let it speak for itself ' Dashiki Lamar (@Kings_Hater) January 6, 2023

Tell us when your concert plans for this year are. And we will attend. ' Tom D. Harry (@TomHarry1878) January 6, 2023

Bro u don’t appreciate your fans.. yet u still want backing pic.twitter.com/1ug3HO1NpD ' Bhubesi (@undyl_) January 6, 2023