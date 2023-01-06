Funds for Eskom need to be used better, says energy expert

Government was receiving enough money to attend to some of the biggest issues Eskom was facing, said David Lipschitz.

Eskom reducing load shedding this year could be a possibility – if the power utility gets a grip on its finances, energy expert David Lipschitz said.

January got off to a gloomy start after Eskom ramped up load shedding to stage three and four.

This despite reduced pressure on the grid, with many people still on holiday.

Lipschitz said Eskom needed to prepare for when demand does go up again.

He said government was receiving enough money to attend to some of the biggest issues the ailing the power supplier was facing, but needed to make the recovery of major power stations a priority.

“We need to make sure we are using the best quality coal, not the worst quality coal. We need to make sure that Medupi and Kusile, which should have the scrubbers that clean the flue exhaust gases, they should have been installed already.

“But… is the government spending the money it's receiving in the right way?”

He said government needed to show it was capable of running the country before the 2024 elections.

“I think that if they can decide to prioritise the money that crosses their desk to be for their communities, and to be for infrastructure, and to be for long-term and short-term development, then I think that South Africa can change.

“…Policy is not implemented; government is not following its own policy.”