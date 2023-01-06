Free State school damaged after petrol bombing

Petrol bombs were thrown at Gonyane Primary School by unknown suspects, just days before the re-opening of schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Department of Education said it lost R300,000 worth of learning material after vandals set fire to a school in Mangaung.

Department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said it appeared the suspects were aiming to destroy the learning material.

“They only burnt the stationery using the petrol bomb, and the hall suffered minor damages. But the stationery was mainly affected.”