Former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli dies: ex-club Sampdoria

ROME - Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died aged 58 of pancreatic cancer, his former club Sampdoria announced on Friday.

Vialli was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was still able to play a significant role in Italy's European Championship title-winning campaign in 2021 assisting long-time Sampdoria strike partner and national coach Roberto Mancini.

"We have come a long way together, growing and searching, winning and dreaming. You came as a boy, we salute you as a man," Genoa-based Sampdoria said in their statement.