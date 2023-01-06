eThekwini not taking SAWS weather warning lightly

The City is part of those listed under Level 9 warning issued by the SA Weather Service. Heavy rains started falling in the flood-stricken city on Thursday morning.

DURBAN - The eThekwini municipality in KwaZul- Natal says it's not taking the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warning about heavy rains lightly.

⚠️ORANGE LEVEL 9 WARNING: Rain: KZN: 6/1/2023: 00:00-23:59 pic.twitter.com/ML8KDsHdJl ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 5, 2023

In April last year, the province was hard hit by floods, and eThekwini was badly affected.

This time around, however, the city has its resources on standby to respond to disasters.

“We are not taking any chances as the city that is very prone to natural disasters that are as a result of heavy rains," said City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Authorities are also urging residents to play a role in mitigating disasters.

"We are therefore appealing to the public to always work with us to minimise disasters.”