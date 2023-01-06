Eskom needs to solve baseload crisis in short to medium-term - Former Eskom CEO

Maroga says Eskom’s energy vision should be underpinned by economic insight

JOHANNESBURG: Jacob Maroga was only five months into the job as Eskom CEO when load shedding was first introduced to South Africans in 2007.

Almost 16 years later, Maroga says the short-term goal for the power utility should be to raise its energy availability factor to at least 75% of the maximum capacity available.

“Unless we solve th, we may not even see the long term, we may not even see the transition”, he says.

He says government needs to decide whether Eskom produces electricity for profit or as a baseline for economic development.