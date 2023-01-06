Denosa calls for internal infrastructure unit to fix hospitals and create jobs

A number of Gauteng's medical facilities have been damaged in various incidents over the last two years.

JOHANNESBURG - Nursing union Denosa said the Gauteng Department of Health establishing an internal infrastructure unit would not only create jobs, but also curb corruption.

This amid the union's calls for the department to limit costs by setting up internal structures to maintain and repair damages to hospitals.

A number of the province's medical facilities have been damaged in various incidents over the last two years.

In the latest incident, parts of the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg were left damaged by the Christmas Eve gas tanker explosion.

Denosa's provincial chairperson, Simphiwe Gada, said employing maintenance staff would also prevent procurement corruption.

"This issue of outsourcing everything is costing the state a lot of money. We should be able to have our people that are employed to fix windows, broken pipes, and everything.

"At the current moment, there is a budget, but we don't have control over how the Department of Infrastructure Development procures it," Gada said.