CT mayor to visit Strand Beach after closure due to sewage spill

Since the start of the busy festive season in Cape Town, various city beaches had to close due to sewage-related problems.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will be visiting Strand Beach on Friday morning after it was closed over the New Year's long weekend due to sewage-related problems.

The City of Cape Town said that the mayor would be inspecting various initiatives the municipality had in place to ensure beachgoers were able to safely enjoy Cape Town's beaches this festive season.

Most city beaches have been re-opened following sewage spills.

Strand Beach was one of the beaches which had a section shut down over the New Year's long weekend due to an electrical fault at a sewage pump station.

However, it has since been opened.

This issue has been an ongoing one at Cape Town's beaches, as sewage pumps continue to trip due to Eskom's rolling power cuts.

Gordon's Bay Beach, near Strand, is the latest one to be affected by the closures.

A section of that beach is closed until further notice after a sewage pump tripped causing a sewer overflow.