City of Tshwane launches legal action after AG flags financial mismanagement

In a leaked report obtained by Eyewitness News, the Auditor General, Tsakani Maluleke, flagged R10 million worth of irregular expenditure in Tshwane.

PRETORIA - City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said that legal proceedings were being launched against councillors responsible for the financial mismanagement of the municipality.

In a leaked report obtained by Eyewitness News, the Auditor-General (AG), Tsakani Maluleke, flagged R10 million worth of irregular expenditure in Tshwane.

The report suggested that the municipality had been manipulating its financial statements in an attempt to hide the irregularities.

The AG also highlighted a misrepresentation of the financial position of the city in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Thereafter, Williams said that the city's chief financial officer (CFO), under whom corruption allegedly occurred, was fired on 31 December 2022.

Williams said that internal investigations were launched to find the politicians who benefitted from the unlawful supply chain process.

“In my last two years as executive mayor, the city has continuously received unqualified audits. The decline in the city's audit performance is unacceptable.”

During a media briefing in 2022, the African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane raised concerns about financial misconduct in the municipality led by the Democratic Alliance (DA).