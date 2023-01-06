Andretti teams with Cadillac in F1 bid

America's Andretti Global is revving up its bid to join Formula One, announcing a partnership on Thursday with General Motors to provide Cadillac engines for the proposed team.

"We are continuing to grow Andretti Global and its family of racing teams and always have our eyes on what's next," team chief Michael Andretti said in a statement.

"I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula One and can bring value to the series and our partners, and excitement for the fans.

"I'm proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal," Andretti added of what he called "a true American F1 bid."