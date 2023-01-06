ANC wraps up national conference with firm focus on renewal programme

In its conference declaration issued in the early hours of Friday morning, the party said that it planned to demonstrate that it can be trusted to improve the lives of all South Africans.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The African National Congress (ANC) has wrapped up its 55th national conference with a determination to kickstart its renewal programme immediately.

In its conference declaration issued in the early hours of Friday morning, the party said that it planned to demonstrate that it can be trusted to improve the lives of all South Africans.

This includes ending load shedding and stabilising the energy grid.

Delegates resumed policy discussions virtually in all the provinces on Thursday after they were unable to conclude business in December due to registration delays.

New ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that the only way that the ANC would succeed in realising its objective of transforming the country was if it successfully transformed itself.

The conference declaration said that the central focus of the ANC roadmap to 2032 would be to transform itself into a responsive, modern, well-governed and well-resourced political formation.

Its renewal campaign will focus on key areas of basic service delivery, addressing state capture and corruption and people participation in development.

State transformation will include institutionalising integrity and ethical leadership across the public service.

To this end, the ANC said that it was also committed to forging ahead with the implementation of the outcomes of the state capture commission.

The party said that it must build an outward-looking party with a clear programme for service delivery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline this roadmap when he delivers his address at the party’s 111th birthday celebration in the Free State on Sunday.

_WATCH: Our people are interested in what the ANC plans to do differently other than electing new leadership _