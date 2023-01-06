ANC calls for increase in political party budget allocations

The ANC was also lobbying for the Political Party Funding Act to be reviewed.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The African National Congress (ANC) is calling for an increase in the budget allocation for political parties in Parliament.

The call comes against the backdrop of the governing party's financial crunch, and the ANC battling to stay afloat.

The budget allocation, administered by the electoral commission (IEC), grew to about R342 million this year, following a 30% increase.

But the ANC does not believe its portion of the funds is enough to sustain the party.

Speaking at the continuation of the ANC’s 55th national elective conference on Friday morning, ANC National Executive Committee member Joe Maswanganyi said the party also wanted the Political Party Funding Act to be reviewed.

“We are arguing that the State should increase its allocation.

“As you know, as of now, those political parties that are represented in Parliament do get an allocation from the IEC, but we are saying that Parliament itself should be able to fund political parties,” Maswanganyi said.