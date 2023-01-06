ANC ‘self-correcting’ by imposing minimum criteria for members

Meeting the criteria was one of the resolutions taken by the organisational renewal commission during the national elective conference.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The African National Congress (ANC) said it would be introducing a minimum criteria which its members had to meet before being deployed to government positions.

This was one of the resolutions taken by the organisational renewal commission during the party's 55th national elective conference.

The draft resolution said the move was part of the ANC’s ongoing efforts to find the ideal cadre.

ANC youth league member Fasiha Hassan said guidelines on the minimum criteria for deployed cadres had not yet been drawn up.

She said the criteria would be inclusive, however, a demonstrated history of community participation would be high on the list.

As the ruling party, the ANC has the highest number of politicians deployed to official positions across all three spheres of government.

"The criteria we going to look for in a councillor in a particular municipality is different to somebody who we want to be the minister of water and sanitation, for example... And I think the NEC in its development of this criteria will take that into account.

Hassan said the establishment of the integrity and electoral commissions was evidence of the ANC’s self-correcting.