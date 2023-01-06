ANC resolves to keep step aside policy

ANC Youth League member, Fasiha Hassan, said that members who were asked to step aside would get their cases reviewed every six months.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The African National Congress (ANC) has made a resolution to keep its policy which requires members who are criminally charged to voluntarily step aside from party and government activities.

This was part of the resolutions taken by the ANC's organisational renewal commission in its 55th national elective conference.

"We cannot, as a governing party, ask for the trust of our people while deploying people charged with serious crimes and ultimately, the conference has urged the NEC to ensure the regulations be implemented uniformly, impartially, consistently, fairly and not be used to fight factional battles."