ANC resolves to be more strategic, less desperate when entering into coalitions

The party acknowledged several past mistakes in joining forces without giving proper thought to government formation.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The ANC’s 55th national conference has resolved to be more strategic about entering into political coalitions.

ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member David Makhura said in future, the party intends to adopt a more hardline approach and will not be entering into coalitions out of desperation.

Makhura was reporting back on discussions held around strategy and tactics as the conference drew to a close in the Free State on Friday morning.

“We’ve made a mistake before allowing our municipalities, our regions, the ANC’s structures lower down in the provinces to discuss coalitions and just to enter into coalitions not based on any particular political-strategic framework”, he said.

Makhura said the ANC’s new NEC will be putting together a more robust framework to guide future coalition discussions.

“There are things we will not accept. We will not go into coalition because we just want to be in power and then we say it’s smelling here but we will just close our noses and just go into coalition. No, we are not going to do that”, he said.

