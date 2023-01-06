ANC in GP blames Tshwane's dire financial state on the DA

The capital city's finances remain a concern, months after the AG flagged it as the worst performing municipality in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG: The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke's report on the metro's dire financial state is unsurprising.

The report detailed a misrepresentation of the city’s financial position and billions of rand in irregular expenditure in the 2021/2022 financial year.

In a leaked report obtained by Eyewitness News, the Auditor-General expressed an adverse opinion on the previous financial year.

The ANC’s regional chairperson, Eugene Modise says this is proof that the Democratic Alliance is incapable of bringing about change in the city's finances.

He says the DA-led municipality has not been providing adequate services to its residents, due to poor financial management.

“On Monday we are going to convene a briefing to tell you which action we are going to take. the da coalition has failed and they have been lying,” he said.

He says the municipality's finances are on the brink of collapse and need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.