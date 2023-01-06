ANC adopting resolution to change economic transformation tactics - Makhura

David Makhura said that the party would be embarking on a series of consultative processes to determine which specific policies were worth keeping and which needed changing.

BLOEMFONTEIN - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member, David Makhura, said that the party had adopted a resolution to change economic transformation tactics as some of its policies had not succeeded.

Makhura said that the governing party’s policies had failed to fully integrate women and young people into the mainstream economy.

He was presenting the party’s strategy and tactics resolutions adopted at the ANC's 55th national elective conference, which wrapped up on Thursday night.

"Where policies have not worked, we must boldly actually say this policy has not worked – our economy, we have tried this policy, things are not improving. We can't be married to a policy that's not producing results. The discussion on strategy and tactics also says we must boldly review policy. We are going to review our overall strategy and tactics," Makhura said.

