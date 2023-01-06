8-year-old drowns amid heavy rains in KZN

The KZN Cooperative Governance Department confirmed the news, adding that details of the incident were still being probed.

DURBAN – An eight-year-old child drowned in Pietermaritzburg on Friday as heavy rains hit the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department confirmed the news, adding that details of the incident were still being probed.

Residents were warned to stay vigilant as the province continued to experienced heavy rains which may signal disasters.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 5 and 9 warning for heavy downpours in the province.

In the latest update, the western part of KZN has since dropped to Level 2 while the north dropped to Level 4.

Communities were urged to remain cautious around large bodies of water.