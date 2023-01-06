24 suspects arrested on a range of criminal charges in NC

Officers said these suspects who were apprehended in the communities of Sunrise, Noupoort, Campbell, and Strydenburg have been evading arrest and failed to appear before various courts.

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police have arrested 24 suspects on a range of criminal charges over the past three days.

They are facing charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, theft, malicious damage to property, rape, assault to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, and contravention of protection order.

Officers also confiscated large quantities of drugs from other suspects including crystal meth, dagga and mandrax tablets.

"A 26-year-old suspect is behind bars subsequent to be found in possession of suspected stolen property which included bicycles, laptops, a television set, computer monitors, an iPad, shoes, a hammer and crystal meth. The suspect was arrested by members of the police," said the police's Olebogeng Tawana.