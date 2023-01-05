WHO experts closely monitoring new omicron subvariant

WHO Director General, Doctor Tedros Ghebreyesus says this sub-variant was detected in October last year.

CAPE TOWN - World Health Organization (WHO) experts say they're keeping a close eye on the spread of the new omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

Epidemiologists say the prevalence of this variant is on the rise in Europe and the United States.

It has now been identified in more than 25 countries.

"WHO is following closely and assessing the risk of the sub-variant and will report accordingly. COVID-19 will no doubt still be a major topic of discussion but I believe and hope that with the right efforts, this will be the year the public health emergency officially ends."

Ghebreyesus says the COVID-19 picture in China remains a huge concern for the global health body.

"We continue to ask China for more rapid, regular, reliable better hospitalisations and beds as well as more comprehensive real-time viral sequency. WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination."