Western Cape residents warned of online housing scam

The Western Cape Human Settlements Department said there's a WhatsApp message asking people to pay for government housing assistance.

The message claims to assist with housing within two weeks at a fee of R2 300.

Areas targeted include Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Montana, Stellenbosch, and Paarl.

The province's Human Settlements MEC, Tertius Simmers clarified that no payment is required to be placed on a government housing waiting list.

"In most cases, money exchanged due to fraudulent scams is not recovered. To be considered for a government housing opportunity, citizens need to be registered on the housing database at their local municipality," he explained.