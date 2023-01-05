WC Safety MEC pleads with residents not to take the law into their own hands

Allen on Thursday reacted to the killing of five people who were burnt to death in Delft on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Reagan Allen has pleaded with the people of the province not to take the law into their own hands.

Speaking to Cape Talk on Thursday, Allen reacted to the killing of five people who were burnt to death in Delft on Tuesday night.

It's believed that angry residents killed the five as they were suspected of breaking into people's homes in the suburb.

But Allen warned these acts breed violence in the community.

"Essentially, within 2023...whenever there's community members that are wishing to embark on such actions because there's an allegation against one or two or three people...to rather record those cases and not to take the law into their own hands."