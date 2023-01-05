Uniform pricing issues to be resolved this year, says Competition Commission

In many instances, the schools themselves lacked awareness around the national guidelines on uniforms.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission said it had resolved 50% of last year's school uniform complaints by engaging directly with schools.

The start of 2023 has once again seen a flood of complaints from parents about the thousands of rands forked out for school uniforms - even though they now have the option to buy from different retailers.

The commission had been investigating the rise in school uniform prices since it was first identified as an issue in 2010.



Ten years later, guidelines have been updated to protect parents from unaffordable prices.

They recognised that parental support was essential when determining uniform requirements, to ensure fairness.

The National Association of School Governing Bodies' Matakanye Matakanye said parents had the power to negotiate more affordable prices with their children's school governing bodies.

The Competition Commission’s Khanyisa Qobo said she expected the issue to be nipped in the bud this year.

“We emphasise that the starting point of this discussion should be at those forums that parents, as the fee payer for consumers in this instance, should certainly use those agencies to determining the appropriate composition of school uniforms, and certainly the decisions around procurement and supply chain.”

Qobo said schools could be prosecuted for not adhering to the guidelines.

“We have had investigations and prosecutions in the space of 2019, and also in 2020, we had a prosecution around certain pricing with one of the large school uniform suppliers.

“...There is always room for investigations and prosecutions.”