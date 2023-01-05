Talks still under way on allowing students owing fees to register - dept

Higher Education spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, said that the terms and conditions around registration with historical debt were still unclear.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Higher Education said that discussions were still under way to address whether students owing university fees should be allowed to register.

The department said that graduates who still owed fees would be allowed access to their results but added that they would not get their certificates.

This comes after the Foundation for Education and Social Justice called for universities to allow students who owed fees to register for the new academic year.

"We must wait for the minister's announcement on the process itself and then we will take it from there, but institutions have got mechanisms to deal with any type of funding, including those who are not funded by NSFAS," Mnisi said.