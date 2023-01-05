Security expert warns of dangers of posting kids' 'back-to-school' pics

Security expert and private investigator Cameron Robey said posting photographs of children, which might identify the schools that they attend, could make them ‘soft targets’ for predators.

JOHANNESBURG - As the start of the 2023 school year fast approaches, with excited parents eager to post 'first day at school' pics, a security expert warned of the potential dangers this might pose.

Inland schools reopen on 11 January, while those on the coast will follow suit on the 18th.

Security expert and private investigator Cameron Robey said posting photographs of children, which might identify the schools that they attend, could make them ‘soft targets’ for predators.

“I’m not saying don’t post pictures, if you are going to post pictures, maybe, blur out the badge of the school. If it’s a unique uniform, I wouldn’t post the picture at all.”

He said that data showed a spike in kidnappings in 2022.

“A whopping number of 2,104 cases of kidnapping, not specifically to children, but generally in kidnapping, compared to 2021’s 796 cases - and that’s just in Gauteng alone.”