Seal bites can lead to infection & need professional medical care, NSRI warns
CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that anyone bitten by a seal must head to the hospital as quickly as possible.
The plea comes after a pair of bathers was bitten by a seal pup at Clifton Beach earlier this week.
A video of the attack is doing the rounds on social media, but by the time SPCA officials were called out, the pup was gone.
Marine wildlife experts said that they had noted other seal attacks in recent months.
They believe that it may be linked to several seals dying from domoic acid poisoning last year and those who survived suffered neurological damage, making them a lot more defensive.
The NSRI's Craig Lambinon is the latest to urge beachgoers to rather avoid seals when they see them.
"Bite wounds from seals become severely infected and require thorough cleaning. Wounds of this nature should be immediately stitched closed and the patient should be prescribed broad-spectrum antibiotics. Without professional medical care results could result in significant infection."