Seal bites can lead to infection & need professional medical care, NSRI warns

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that anyone bitten by a seal must head to the hospital as quickly as possible.

The plea comes after a pair of bathers was bitten by a seal pup at Clifton Beach earlier this week.

A video of the attack is doing the rounds on social media, but by the time SPCA officials were called out, the pup was gone.