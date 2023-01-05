Schools urged to allow parents to choose where to buy uniforms

The Competition Commission issued uniform guidelines in 2020, which allows parents to exercise their rights to buy uniform in places of their choice. It said that it was aware of schools that still requested parents to buy uniforms from specific suppliers, which were not cheap.

CAPE TOWN - The Competition Commission is urging schools to allow parents to choose where they want to buy uniforms for their children.

The commission issued uniform guidelines in 2020, which allows parents to exercise their rights to buy uniform in places of their choice.

It said that it was aware of schools that still requested parents to buy uniforms from specific suppliers, which were not cheap.

The commission's spokesperson, Siyabulela Makunga, said that schools were aware of the established guidelines.

"There was monopolistic behaviour in terms of how school uniform is procured and this has had an impact on the price. With these guidelines being introduced in December 2020, there's now been an opportunity from parents and learners to choose from who to buy at what price."

Makunga added that the guidelines were there to help cash-strapped South Africans.

"We must acknowledge that there's been a general inflationary pressure that are faced by the economy. Everything has been going up - food, fuel, cooking oil, and all other items, so, we don't think that school uniforms will be an exclusion."