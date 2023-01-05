SAUS deplores govt funding delays for deserving tertiary students

The South African Union of Students said the new funding model discussions won't be complete when the 2023 academic year begins.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) said 0n Thursday that it condemned government funding delays for underprivileged students.

The union said new funding model discussions won't be complete when the 2023 academic year begins.

Saus spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa said the delays would impact underprivileged students who would face financial and academic exclusion.

“The department probably has to take a more decisive decision and role as to how do they deal with financial exclusion across the spectrum of all institutions, and not allow as they are currently doing each institution to determine how they deal with students who cannot afford", she said.

Dlanjwa added that being denied an opportunity to study due to a lack of funding is an injustice.

"As we said last year, we are saying this year, and we have said in previous years, we will not accept a situation of any student that will be sent packing on the basis that they can't afford when they are very much capable through their mark to be able to study in that institution", she said.

The union added that it would not support underperforming students who don't deserve financial support.

Dlanjwa said universities would not consider underperforming students.

" The credibility of all programs and qualifications is dependent on ensuring that a particular standard of performance is maintained that one i think we must not mince our words. it's a principle that we maintain uphold", said Dlanjwa.