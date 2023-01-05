SAPS cautions against unauthorised use of its uniform & property

This follows a video that circulated on social media of a civilian flaunting police uniform posing in an official police vehicle.

This after a video circulated on social media showing a civilian flaunting police uniform posing in an official police vehicle.

The police service warned members of the public against falsely representing themselves as law enforcement authorities.

“Civilians are therefore discouraged from using or wearing police property to avoid having a criminal record. This civilian has committed at least three offences. This unauthorised use of SAPS property and uniform is a direct contravention of the SAPS Act,” said the police’s Athlenda Mathe.