‘Sana! Hold onto your wig’ – The Real Housewives of Gqeberha to air in February

The Real Housewives is an American reality tv franchise that follows the personal and professional lives of a group of wealthy women living in a particular city.

CAPE TOWN – The Real Housewives franchise is heading to the friendly city.

The popular show will be coming to our screens in February on 1Magic.

The television channel posted a short video about the programme on social media on Thursday.

“Sana! Hold onto your wig. Gqeberha’s sophisticated Queens of Reality are coming to serve glam, the fashions and them coastal reads honey," read the caption of the clip.

The names of the women who will feature in the show have not been revealed as yet.

Sana! Hold on to your wig, Gqeberha’s sophisticated Queens of Reality are coming to serve glam, the fashions and them coastal reads honey. Get ready for the Real Housewives of Gqeberha, coming to 1Magic in February 2023.⁣

⁣#RHOGQ pic.twitter.com/zUm0EnrUjN ' 1Magic (@1MagicTV) January 5, 2023

There have already been installments of the programme in SA - in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and most recently Pretoria.

Social media users have expressed their excitement for the Gqeberha installment.

#RHOGQ is gonna be the best out of the SA franchise. Can't wait to see the fashions 😍 ' Ngub'engcuka (@WhatItDo__) January 5, 2023

lol!! Gqeberha ladies will bring that drama like they always do! #RHOGQ



I love my hometown!!! ' 🔆📍 (@RenaldoAbdul) January 5, 2023

I come for the glam and fashion but definitely going to stay for the drama. 🤣🔥 #RHOGQ ' Bra B (@sirbongz_za) January 5, 2023

I’m super excited for #RHOGQ y’all don’t even understand yho 😭. The drama and fire in Xhosa women?? It’s going to be a SHOW okay?? ' 🌸 (@JoyMkhize_) January 5, 2023

Y’all did an amazing job keeping this under wraps considering that production is done 🙌🔥 Looking forward to see who the Ladies are 😁#RHOGQ 🙋‍♀️ https://t.co/Z3daHkd45T ' LUCA JAFTHA 🐝 (@LucaJaftha) January 5, 2023