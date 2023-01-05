Go

‘Sana! Hold onto your wig’ – The Real Housewives of Gqeberha to air in February

The Real Housewives is an American reality tv franchise that follows the personal and professional lives of a group of wealthy women living in a particular city.

PICTURE CREDIT: 1Magictv/Instagram
CAPE TOWN – The Real Housewives franchise is heading to the friendly city.

The popular show will be coming to our screens in February on 1Magic.

The television channel posted a short video about the programme on social media on Thursday.

“Sana! Hold onto your wig. Gqeberha’s sophisticated Queens of Reality are coming to serve glam, the fashions and them coastal reads honey," read the caption of the clip.

The names of the women who will feature in the show have not been revealed as yet.

There have already been installments of the programme in SA - in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and most recently Pretoria.

Social media users have expressed their excitement for the Gqeberha installment.

