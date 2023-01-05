Ramaphosa reiterates commitment to rebuilding ANC and ridding it of corruption

Delivering opening remarks from the Free State on Thursday, Ramaphosa said a firm stance has been taken against corruption from within the party and the state.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the party's commitment to renew and rebuild the organisation.

He said delegates to the 55th national conference, which resumed virtually on Thursday morning, had already resolved to eradicate factionalism within the party when they met during the 55th elective conference over five days in December.

The conference saw Ramaphosa's re-election as party president.

Delegates are now meeting virtually from their respective provinces as they conclude unfinished business from that gathering, which includes adopting new policy and resolutions.

Ramaphosa said delegates to this conference - which he described as the most important in the recent history of the movement - were committed to finding solutions to the multiple crises facing South Africans.

He said they recognised the need to move with greater urgency and purpose in doing so.

“Where our policies remain relevant and appropriate, we need to be more focused in ensuring their effective and full implementation. Where our policies are inadequate or have shortcomings, we need to do things differently.”

Ramaphosa said at the core of the ANC’s tasks was restoring confidence among South Africans.

"We need to acknowledge our weaknesses, but having acknowledged those weaknesses, we, therefore, need to work towards correcting our weaknesses."

Ramaphosa said ultimately, the party needed to demonstrate humility, honesty, and integrity.