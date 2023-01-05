Public urged to seek mental health support after mother & child found dead in MP

The call followed the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a 36-year-old woman and her three-year-old child at their home in Nhlazatshe Section 4 on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Semakaleng Manamela has called on those suffering from mental health challenges to seek help.

The call follows the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a 36-year-old woman and her three-year-old child at their home in Nhlazatshe Section 4 on Tuesday.

Police said a case of murder as well as an inquest - which suggested suicide was suspected, was opened.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that they were notified about the incident on Tuesday, after neighbours raised the alarm.

They arrived at the scene to find the woman dead, with an electric cord beside her, while the child’s body was found in the bathroom.

Both were certified dead at the scene.

Manamela described the incident as ‘disturbing,’ and called on members of the public to seek help if they were feeling overwhelmed - especially during this time of the year.