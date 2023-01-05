Prolonged rainfall expected in parts of KZN, warns SAWS

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance has asked residents to take the weather warning seriously, and to be on alert amid the heavy downpours.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Department has urged residents to heed severe weather warnings.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said disruptive rains are expected in large parts of the province between Thursday and Friday.

⚠️ORANGE LEVEL 9 WARNING: Rain: KZN: From 5/1/2023 at 14:00 till 5/1/2023 at 23:59 pic.twitter.com/dt3EKkEXJw ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 5, 2023

This as the province is still struggling to recover from last April's floods.

Meanwhile, disaster management teams have been dispatched and remain on standby for any incidents.

COGTA has warned residents to be on alert.

"Residents in the affected areas are requested to restrict unnecessary travelling as this might place them in danger," said KZN COGTA spokesperson, Nonala Ndlovu.

She said residents need to take the warnings seriously.

"Parents must be vigilant and guard children so that they do not swim in rivers or go near large bodies of water. Residents are urged to heed these warnings and to not take unnecessary risks."

The eThekwini metro which was the worst affected by last year's flooding remains at risk with the expected heavy downpours.