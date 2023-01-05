Prince Harry expected to drop more royal bombshells in TV interviews

Two TV interviews are expected to air on Sunday ahead of the prince's autobiography which will be published on 10 January 2022.

CAPE TOWN - "I want a family, not an institution."

These are the words of Prince Harry during a snippet of the interview he did with British television broadcaster, ITV.

A short teaser video of the prince's chat with Tom Bradby was posted on the network’s social media pages.

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," the 38-year-old said in the clip.

Meanwhile, Harry also did his first American television interview.

He shared with Anderson Cooper the details of his autobiography, Spare.

Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV ' 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

Both interviews are expected to air on Sunday - two days before the prince's book will be published on 10 January 2023.

The memoir has been summarised as “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

I am glad Prince Harry is speaking more for & about his life. Too many so-called royal experts have made millions off his name. It’s time he got to tell his own story. If you don’t want to see, hear, or listen, don’t. No 1 forces you to. I’ll listen to Diana’s true heir. pic.twitter.com/mKFrePqJkw ' Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) January 2, 2023

You honestly believe Diana would be PROUD of him? Really? She was a monarchist. I don’t believe for one second she would condone or accept this behavior. As a PARENT I’d be disgusted. ' Sara Nevala (@tsnevala) January 2, 2023

RIP 60 Minutes. The show has become the television version of People’s Magazine. ' Louis (@jvs929) January 2, 2023

I hope #HarryandMegan actually has evidential proof and @andersoncooper has fact checked everything and has answers for all the inaccuracies they told in #oprah #findingfreedom #HarryandMeghanonNetflix and the many other media / PR interviews & court documents ' CCB (@mammaham) January 2, 2023

I thought they didn’t want to have the media’s attention except they keep going on every single show. ' 🇺🇸👑 (@portfolio0001) January 2, 2023

Watching a pampered millionaire whine about how hard life is. Pass ' Recchi (@Recchiroo) January 2, 2023

I can't wait. The British Media/Royal Reporters has written TONS of articles & books about Prince Harry for YEARS. Now it's Harry's turn to tell his own story. People can choose not to watch it if they don't want to hear from him. As for me, I'm very interested & will be watching ' Katrina 🕊️🌸🛡️ (@dazzlegal) January 2, 2023

Sorry. Tired of him and his story. Even if he’s 100% right about the situation, he has said what’s on his mind. It’s time to realize that you can’t make others do what you want by repeating your story. And the world has still only heard his side. There is always another side. ' Judy Lugo (@lvdesertmom) January 3, 2023