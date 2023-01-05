Go

Prince Harry expected to drop more royal bombshells in TV interviews

Two TV interviews are expected to air on Sunday ahead of the prince's autobiography which will be published on 10 January 2022.

FILE: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks at exhibits during a visit to officially open the Silverstone Experience at Silverstone motor racing circuit, in central England on 6 March 2020. Picture: AFP
CAPE TOWN - "I want a family, not an institution."

These are the words of Prince Harry during a snippet of the interview he did with British television broadcaster, ITV.

A short teaser video of the prince's chat with Tom Bradby was posted on the network’s social media pages.

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," the 38-year-old said in the clip.

Meanwhile, Harry also did his first American television interview.

He shared with Anderson Cooper the details of his autobiography, Spare.

Both interviews are expected to air on Sunday - two days before the prince's book will be published on 10 January 2023.

The memoir has been summarised as “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

