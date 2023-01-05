Police recover body of 11-year-old swept out to sea in EC

CAPE TOWN - The body of an 11-year-old child who disappeared while swimming at the Kariega Beach in Kenton-on-Sea has been found.

Four children were swept out to sea on New Year's Day.

Three of them were pulled to shore that same day but despite intensive efforts to resuscitate them, they were declared dead at the scene.

The fourth could not be located until Thursday.

"The body of an 11-year-old boy has been found, washed up on the beach Kariega in Kenton-on-Sea this (Thursday) morning, it is said that the body was seen by a member of the public at about 5am," said SAPS spokesperson, Majola Nkohli.